NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC faces Mexican team Cruz Azul in uptown Wednesday

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 31, 2024 at 1:39 PM EDT
Charlotte FC player Liel Abada drives the ball during a match against FC Cincinnati on July 13, 2024.
Charlotte FC
/
Courtesy
Charlotte FC player Liel Abada drives the ball during a match against FC Cincinnati on July 13, 2024.

Charlotte FC returns to the home pitch Wednesday night against Cruz Azul from Liga MX in Mexico for their second match of the Leagues Cup tournament.

Defender Adilson Malanda, who is from France, said Charlotte is ready to bounce back after losing the opening match of the tournament 1-0 in Philadelphia over the weekend.

"We played them last year. I don't know if they changed their roster a lot or not but anyway, we are focused on this. We know what we need to do to win games, and then we just have to focused on ourselves and then be ready for the game Wednesday," Malanda said.

The Leagues Cup pits teams from the United States, Canada and Mexico in a World-Cup styles event. Wednesday night's game will be the Cruz Azul's first match of the tournament.

Kickoff is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.
Sports Charlotte FC
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
