Charlotte FC faces Mexican team Cruz Azul in uptown Wednesday

Charlotte FC returns to the home pitch Wednesday night against Cruz Azul from Liga MX in Mexico for their second match of the Leagues Cup tournament.

Defender Adilson Malanda, who is from France, said Charlotte is ready to bounce back after losing the opening match of the tournament 1-0 in Philadelphia over the weekend.

"We played them last year. I don't know if they changed their roster a lot or not but anyway, we are focused on this. We know what we need to do to win games, and then we just have to focused on ourselves and then be ready for the game Wednesday," Malanda said.

The Leagues Cup pits teams from the United States, Canada and Mexico in a World-Cup styles event. Wednesday night's game will be the Cruz Azul's first match of the tournament.

Kickoff is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.

