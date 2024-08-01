© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC wins tournament game in dramatic penalty shootout

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 1, 2024 at 8:54 AM EDT

Charlotte FC won a shootout in Leagues Cup play Wednesday night over Cruz Azul, the top team in the Mexican League – Liga MX. The teams fought to a scoreless tie during regulation play before a 4-2 penalty shootout decided the match. David Bingham started the game at goalkeeper and had two key saves in the shootout.

"It was a tough game. They're a good team. They keep the ball. It's very hard to get it off them, so the first half wasn't our best effort. We had chances but we found a way to grind it out and get a result and now we, we did our part and just wait to see what happens on the weekend," he said.

Group play wraps up Saturday when Cruz Azul takes on Philadelphia. A Philly win without a shootout would move Charlotte on to the next round.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
