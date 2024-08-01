Charlotte FC wins tournament game in dramatic penalty shootout

Charlotte FC won a shootout in Leagues Cup play Wednesday night over Cruz Azul, the top team in the Mexican League – Liga MX. The teams fought to a scoreless tie during regulation play before a 4-2 penalty shootout decided the match. David Bingham started the game at goalkeeper and had two key saves in the shootout.

"It was a tough game. They're a good team. They keep the ball. It's very hard to get it off them, so the first half wasn't our best effort. We had chances but we found a way to grind it out and get a result and now we, we did our part and just wait to see what happens on the weekend," he said.

Group play wraps up Saturday when Cruz Azul takes on Philadelphia. A Philly win without a shootout would move Charlotte on to the next round.