NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers win first game in eight months

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 26, 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT

The Carolina Panthers won a football game over the weekend. It was only a preseason contest, but the Panthers hadn’t gotten a win since Dec. 17 last year as part of a dismal 2-15 season. Quarterback Bryce Young led a touchdown drive in his only series and said it’s a good building block for the regular season opener in two weeks.

"It's something for us to again improve off of, build off of, but it's not gonna, you know, it doesn't carry over in the next week. It doesn't carry over into the season. So, you know, we've got to re-center take the good, take the bad, see what we can do moving forward and then, you know, obviously in, in two weeks focus on, on New Orleans," he said.

The Panthers open the regular season against the Saints Sept. 8th in New Orleans.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he's covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
