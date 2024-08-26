Carolina Panthers win first game in eight months

The Carolina Panthers won a football game over the weekend. It was only a preseason contest, but the Panthers hadn’t gotten a win since Dec. 17 last year as part of a dismal 2-15 season. Quarterback Bryce Young led a touchdown drive in his only series and said it’s a good building block for the regular season opener in two weeks.

"It's something for us to again improve off of, build off of, but it's not gonna, you know, it doesn't carry over in the next week. It doesn't carry over into the season. So, you know, we've got to re-center take the good, take the bad, see what we can do moving forward and then, you know, obviously in, in two weeks focus on, on New Orleans," he said.

The Panthers open the regular season against the Saints Sept. 8th in New Orleans.