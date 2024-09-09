© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers blown out by Saints in disastrous 47-10 season opener

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 9, 2024 at 8:03 AM EDT

The New Orleans Saints scored on their first nine possessions against the Carolina Panthers in yesterday’s season opener and cruised to a 47-10 blowout win. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception on his first pass of the year and added another in the second half. He said the team will get back to work Monday.

"I think we don't have a choice. You know, again, we gotta get ready for, for next week. You  dwell too long or you let it affect you. You know, obviously that's something we, we can't do. So at least you don't have a choice. We have to let it, let it be what it, what it is. Again, it's, it, it's fresh right now. So, you know, you, you feel the emotions more but you, you, you gotta be able to move on," he said.

The Panthers host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium for their home opener.

Panthers Coach Dave Canales said the locker room was somber after the game

"What I knew is this is gonna take a long time to become us. You've, you've known me a little bit now, but I just can't help but know that you have to have adversity to become who you're gonna be. For guys to pull together to show their character the way they did today, in a really tough loss and call it what it is again, it's one loss. Now we have a chance to come back to tighten things up and to work together," he said.

Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
