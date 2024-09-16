Carolina Panthers' terrible start to 2024 season continues with second blowout loss

Another week and another loss for the Carolina Panthers, who haven’t won a game since last December. Quarterback Bryce Young passed for a career-low 84 yards, threw another interception and was sacked twice in a 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After the game, head coach Dave Canales said he’s sticking with Young.

"Bryce is our quarterback. We're gonna just continue to shore up and fix the things we need to fundamentally, from a scheme standpoint, all those things. These are all valuable reps. These are all valuable games. We'll learn a lot from this game and hopefully we'll take another step this week," he said.

Canales highlighted the team’s poor performance on third downs – both offensively and defensively – as his focus in practice this week. The Panthers visit the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.