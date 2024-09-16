© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers' terrible start to 2024 season continues with second blowout loss

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 16, 2024 at 8:10 AM EDT

Another week and another loss for the Carolina Panthers, who haven’t won a game since last December. Quarterback Bryce Young passed for a career-low 84 yards, threw another interception and was sacked twice in a 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After the game, head coach Dave Canales said he’s sticking with Young.

"Bryce is our quarterback. We're gonna just continue to shore up and fix the things we need to fundamentally, from a scheme standpoint, all those things. These are all valuable reps. These are all valuable games. We'll learn a lot from this game and hopefully we'll take another step this week," he said.

Canales highlighted the team’s poor performance on third downs – both offensively and defensively – as his focus in practice this week. The Panthers visit the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.
Tags
Sports Carolina Panthers
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain