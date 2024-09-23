© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers roar back with first win since 2023

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 23, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers got into the win column on Sunday for the first time since December 17th of last year with a 36-22 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Andy Dalton passed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns replacing Bryce Young, but head coach Dave Canales said it wasn’t just about making a change at quarterback.

"It really was just the whole group and I can't put it on one player specifically because I don't want to slight all the guys who have been trying so hard in practice to set a standard and we set that standard this past week and last week, we had two out of three practices that were up to standard and one kind of waned and just challenging the guys to trust this. Our football will get better. Our processes will get better as we engage," he said.

The Panthers host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain