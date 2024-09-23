Carolina Panthers roar back with first win since 2023

The Carolina Panthers got into the win column on Sunday for the first time since December 17th of last year with a 36-22 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Andy Dalton passed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns replacing Bryce Young, but head coach Dave Canales said it wasn’t just about making a change at quarterback.

"It really was just the whole group and I can't put it on one player specifically because I don't want to slight all the guys who have been trying so hard in practice to set a standard and we set that standard this past week and last week, we had two out of three practices that were up to standard and one kind of waned and just challenging the guys to trust this. Our football will get better. Our processes will get better as we engage," he said.

The Panthers host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.