NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers drop second home game

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:33 PM EDT

The Carolina Panthers hosted the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at home. They lost the game 34-24, but head coach Dave Canales started his post-game press conference with thoughts about those impacted by the storm.

"You know, I was just thinking about it and just filled with, you know, just the gratitude of being able to come and play this game when we know there's so much going on out there, you know, all across the Carolinas and people that were affected by the weather. You know, we have family members in Asheville and just talking about the devastation experience there. And so, you know, we come into this game, you know, with, just the gift and the blessing of all what we all get to do here, you know, but I wanted to make sure that I mentioned first, our, our hearts and our prayers. Our organization is just behind the relief effort," he said.

Team owner David Tepper’s foundation announced a $3 million initial commitment for Helene relief efforts.
Woody Cain
