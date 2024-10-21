© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers blown out on the road

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 21, 2024 at 9:18 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers are now 1-6 on the season after Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

"To be able to just stay with it, to continue to run hard to continue to hit, to continue to run the ball the way we wanted to, you know, and, and try to create some balance and get those first downs. You know, I thought it was, I thought it showed a lot of character for the guys, but there's no moral victories. We've got to play good for four quarters," he said.

The Panthers visit the Denver Broncos Sunday.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
