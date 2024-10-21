Carolina Panthers blown out on the road

The Carolina Panthers are now 1-6 on the season after Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

"To be able to just stay with it, to continue to run hard to continue to hit, to continue to run the ball the way we wanted to, you know, and, and try to create some balance and get those first downs. You know, I thought it was, I thought it showed a lot of character for the guys, but there's no moral victories. We've got to play good for four quarters," he said.

The Panthers visit the Denver Broncos Sunday.