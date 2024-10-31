Bryce Young to start again as Carolina Panthers QB this weekend

The Carolina Panthers will be looking for their second win of the season when they take on the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Second year quarterback Bryce Young returned as a starter against the Denver Broncos after Andy Dalton injured the thumb on his throwing hand. Following an evaluation, Dalton will remain out of the lineup. During a press conference yesterday, head coach Dave Canales said he hopes Young will make more improvements against the Saints.

"I'm excited for Bryce to have an opportunity to build off some of the things that he did last week. certainly things to work on but,, a lot of good stuff that he did too. So, you know, and then, again, I know we'll have questions about it but, you know, we'll take all the information and from this week, and then go forward and, and make the next best decision for the team," he said.

The Panthers will take on the Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 pm.