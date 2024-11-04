© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers win, with Bryce Young at the helm

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 4, 2024 at 7:19 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers won a football game Sunday , downing the New Orleans Saints 23-22 after losing to the same team by 37 points on opening day. Coach Dave Canales praised quarterback Bryce Young’s performance after the game, after he led a late touchdown drive.

"Solid. I got, I gotta look at the whole thing, gotta watch the film and all that stuff, but he came up big in some critical moments, you know, and gave us an opportunity a couple of times. So just proud of the step that he took again, you know, just taking all the things we're asking him to do, getting us to the right place at the right time. So a great step," he said.

The Panthers will take on the New York Giants in Germany on Sunday morning.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
