Carolina Panthers win, with Bryce Young at the helm

The Carolina Panthers won a football game Sunday , downing the New Orleans Saints 23-22 after losing to the same team by 37 points on opening day. Coach Dave Canales praised quarterback Bryce Young’s performance after the game, after he led a late touchdown drive.

"Solid. I got, I gotta look at the whole thing, gotta watch the film and all that stuff, but he came up big in some critical moments, you know, and gave us an opportunity a couple of times. So just proud of the step that he took again, you know, just taking all the things we're asking him to do, getting us to the right place at the right time. So a great step," he said.

The Panthers will take on the New York Giants in Germany on Sunday morning.