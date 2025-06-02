© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Checkers one win away from Calder Cup Finals

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 2, 2025 at 10:34 AM EDT

The Charlotte Checkers are one win away from playing in the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Finals. The team beat the Laval Rocket again Sunday, 5-1, at Bojangles Coliseum to take a three-games-to-none lead in the best of seven Eastern Conference finals.

The Checkers have won seven straight playoff games and have outscored Laval 15-4 in the series. Game four is Tuesday night at 7 in Charlotte. A win would send the Checkers to the finals for the first time since 2019.
Tags
Sports hockeyCharlotte Checkers
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports