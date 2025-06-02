Checkers one win away from Calder Cup Finals
The Charlotte Checkers are one win away from playing in the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Finals. The team beat the Laval Rocket again Sunday, 5-1, at Bojangles Coliseum to take a three-games-to-none lead in the best of seven Eastern Conference finals.
The Checkers have won seven straight playoff games and have outscored Laval 15-4 in the series. Game four is Tuesday night at 7 in Charlotte. A win would send the Checkers to the finals for the first time since 2019.