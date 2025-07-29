© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers are back to practice in pads — and fight

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 29, 2025 at 10:23 AM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are back on the field this week for training camp with a noticeable change as players started practicing with full pads — and had more contact. That led to a brief scuffle between running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Trevin Wallace after a hard hit. Coach Dave Canales said afterward, that’s what training camp is about

"Playing football, we gotta toe the line, we gotta play physical and a lot of times, you know, it's not personal, it's just football, you know, and so guys will respond passionately, you know, and they don't like getting knocked on their butt, you know, they take it personal, but you know there was a lot of physical play throughout practice, so that's gonna happen," he said.

The annual Fan Fest event is scheduled for Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium
Sports
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports