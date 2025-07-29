Carolina Panthers are back to practice in pads — and fight

The Carolina Panthers are back on the field this week for training camp with a noticeable change as players started practicing with full pads — and had more contact. That led to a brief scuffle between running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Trevin Wallace after a hard hit. Coach Dave Canales said afterward, that’s what training camp is about

"Playing football, we gotta toe the line, we gotta play physical and a lot of times, you know, it's not personal, it's just football, you know, and so guys will respond passionately, you know, and they don't like getting knocked on their butt, you know, they take it personal, but you know there was a lot of physical play throughout practice, so that's gonna happen," he said.

The annual Fan Fest event is scheduled for Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium