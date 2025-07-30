Charlotte 49ers open football practice

The Charlotte 49ers football team opened practice Tuesday as they prepare for the upcoming season with new coach Tim Albin (ALL-bin). He said the hot weather was a factor, but he wants a different kind of heat from his team.

"We didn't do a very good job of being a being a thermostat today. Set the temperature. We were kind of reacting, you know, being a thermometer today. So that was kind of my message after practice. It will come. To get out in what we're in right now, the elements, it's gonna take a little bit of work," he said.

The Niners open the season Aug. 29 against Appalachian State at Bank of America Stadium.