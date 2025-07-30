© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte 49ers open football practice

WFAE
Published July 30, 2025

The Charlotte 49ers football team opened practice Tuesday as they prepare for the upcoming season with new coach Tim Albin (ALL-bin). He said the hot weather was a factor, but he wants a different kind of heat from his team.

"We didn't do a very good job of being a being a thermostat today. Set the temperature. We were kind of reacting, you know, being a thermometer today. So that was kind of my message after practice. It will come. To get out in what we're in right now, the elements, it's gonna take a little bit of work," he said.

The Niners open the season Aug. 29 against Appalachian State at Bank of America Stadium.
WFAE staff and wire reports
