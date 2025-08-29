© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Man charged with firing on CMPD officers

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have identified and charged the suspect who allegedly fired at officers Thursday morning in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood.

WBTV reports 20-year-old Benny Belvin Hall IV remains hospitalized in stable condition. Upon his release, Hall is facing charges of Attempted Murder on a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault on a Government Official with a Firearm and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle

Charlotte police said, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to assist Medic with a call for service on Pineborough Road near Independence Boulevard. Officers said Hall fired at them upon their arrival.
