Huntersville native Drake Maye returns to Super Bowl stage — this time as a player

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have arrived in California ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, and for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the trip carries special meaning.

Maye grew up in Huntersville and was a teenager when his father took him to Super Bowl 50, where the Carolina Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos. That game marked Peyton Manning’s final appearance in the NFL.

Speaking with reporters this week, Maye described the moment as “full circle,” saying he’s grateful for the experience of attending the Super Bowl as a kid and now returning as the starting quarterback on football’s biggest stage.

Maye said watching that game as a fan made a lasting impression — and being back a decade later as a player is something he doesn’t take for granted.

Sunday’s game will be Maye’s first Super Bowl appearance.