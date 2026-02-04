© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Huntersville native Drake Maye returns to Super Bowl stage — this time as a player

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 4, 2026 at 8:45 AM EST

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have arrived in California ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, and for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the trip carries special meaning.

Maye grew up in Huntersville and was a teenager when his father took him to Super Bowl 50, where the Carolina Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos. That game marked Peyton Manning’s final appearance in the NFL.

Speaking with reporters this week, Maye described the moment as “full circle,” saying he’s grateful for the experience of attending the Super Bowl as a kid and now returning as the starting quarterback on football’s biggest stage.

Maye said watching that game as a fan made a lasting impression — and being back a decade later as a player is something he doesn’t take for granted.

Sunday’s game will be Maye’s first Super Bowl appearance.
Sports
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports