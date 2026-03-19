© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets to retire Dell Curry’s jersey Thursday at Spectrum Center

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets will honor one of the franchise’s most iconic players Thursday night when they retire the jersey of former guard — and current team broadcaster — Dell Curry at Spectrum Center.

Curry played 10 seasons for Charlotte during the late 1980s and 1990s. He retired as the Hornets’ all‑time leader in points, three‑pointers made and games played.

In an interview on Charlotte Talks earlier this week, Curry said the celebration will be a family affair.

“The kids are going to be there, the grandkids, everybody’s going to be there to celebrate,” Curry said. “This is a big day. My boys being in the game understand how big this is. Seth being the last to wear number 30 — everybody’s super excited and I can’t wait.”

The Hornets host the Orlando Magic next.
Sports
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports