Hornets to retire Dell Curry’s jersey Thursday at Spectrum Center

The Charlotte Hornets will honor one of the franchise’s most iconic players Thursday night when they retire the jersey of former guard — and current team broadcaster — Dell Curry at Spectrum Center.

Curry played 10 seasons for Charlotte during the late 1980s and 1990s. He retired as the Hornets’ all‑time leader in points, three‑pointers made and games played.

In an interview on Charlotte Talks earlier this week, Curry said the celebration will be a family affair.

“The kids are going to be there, the grandkids, everybody’s going to be there to celebrate,” Curry said. “This is a big day. My boys being in the game understand how big this is. Seth being the last to wear number 30 — everybody’s super excited and I can’t wait.”

The Hornets host the Orlando Magic next.