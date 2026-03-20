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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets beat Magic 130-111 as playoff push continues

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:52 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets strengthened their playoff hopes Thursday night with a 130-111 win over the Orlando Magic — one of the teams they are chasing in the Eastern Conference standings. Coby White led Charlotte with 27 points off the bench.

“It's a humbling victory,” White said after the game. “We still got games left. We're still trying to make a push, so [we’re] taking it game by game — never get too high, never get too low. As a unit, as a collective, we just got to continue to get better and not take these moments for granted.”

The team also retired former Hornet Dell Curry’s jersey during the game. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein awarded Curry the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the state’s highest civilian honors.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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