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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets exec optimistic about the future

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets season ended in the NBA Play In Tournament on Friday night in a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic. But the Hornets completed an impressive turnaround after being 4-13 in November and winning 44 games this season, 25 more wins than last season.

The Hornets started last summer by winning the NBA Summer League Championship and the G-League affiliate Greensboro Swarm earned their first championship. During an interview Monday, Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson said he’s proud of the organization's accomplishments.

"Being able to look ourselves in the mirror and know that the process was set from the beginning and that was, happened to be the result a championship, so really, really excited about that," Peterson said.

While the Hornets had an exciting rookie class this season, they'll be looking to continue to build on that momentum. The Hornets are slated to have a pair of first-round picks Peterson said

"Whether that means we bring two players in, we consolidate, you know, we'll have different options that we'll continue to explore and look at," Peterson said.

"I'm excited for whoever we bring in because I know that, again, it's going to be someone who is a Hornet and about what we're about, and at some point will contribute to, you know, what we are building here."

Another key organizational change was the hiring of head coach Charles Lee, who completed his second season at the helm. Peterson credited Lee's positive attitude while winning and losing.

"Overall, from a value standpoint and what we're about and what translates to winning, he was very consistent," Peterson said. "He has a great way about him in terms of being able to coach the guys hard and hold them accountable at the same time, love them and invite them over for dinner and go to coffee with them and things like that."

The Hornets' front office will be busy with re-signing players such as guard Coby White, who is an unrestricted free agent. The former Tar Heel was acquired before the trade deadline in February.

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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.