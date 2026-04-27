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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers earn praise for draft picks, trades and added depth

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 27, 2026 at 9:12 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up the NFL Draft over the weekend, selecting seven players, including two offensive linemen to help replace departing centers and the injured left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

The Panthers also added a wide receiver, several defensive backs and a linebacker. Many draft analysts gave Carolina high marks, not only for the players selected, but also for the trades and overall value the team is perceived to have gained.

Head coach Dave Canales said the draft process is about continually building the roster and creating competition across positions.

“It’s going to be the same thing every year — how can we make the 2026 Panthers the best possible unit we can?” Canales said during a post-draft press conference. “If we have guys who bring a certain skill set at any position, to give them a chance to compete and be out there, we just feel like it elevates the whole group.”

In addition to their draft picks, the Panthers signed at least eight undrafted free agents. Those include Duke defensive lineman Aaron Hall, Coastal Carolina wide receiver Malick Meiga and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King.

Current players are participating in organized team activities, and the team’s mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 9-11.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain