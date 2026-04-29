Charlotte FC’s losing skid hits three games after Open Cup loss to Atlanta

Charlotte FC’s losing streak reached three games Tuesday after the club was eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup by MLS rival Atlanta United, 2-0.

Midfielder Aron John made his first start for Charlotte in the loss. He said the team’s response has to begin on the training ground.

“We have to give more every day in training — more focus, more detail,” John said. “That’s all we can do. We can push more, we can fight harder, and then on the weekends we can just go for it more.”

Charlotte FC returns to MLS play Saturday night on the road against the New England Revolution.