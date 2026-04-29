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Charlotte FC’s losing skid hits three games after Open Cup loss to Atlanta

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 29, 2026 at 8:03 AM EDT

Charlotte FC’s losing streak reached three games Tuesday after the club was eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup by MLS rival Atlanta United, 2-0.

Midfielder Aron John made his first start for Charlotte in the loss. He said the team’s response has to begin on the training ground.

“We have to give more every day in training — more focus, more detail,” John said. “That’s all we can do. We can push more, we can fight harder, and then on the weekends we can just go for it more.”

Charlotte FC returns to MLS play Saturday night on the road against the New England Revolution.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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