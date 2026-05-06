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NEWS BRIEFS

Pro-Am rounds tee off at Quail Hollow ahead of Truist Championship

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:54 AM EDT

Pro-Am rounds are scheduled Wednesday at Quail Hollow Club as the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship gets underway this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who has won three times this season, is helping his younger brother, Alex Fitzpatrick, adjust to life on the PGA Tour. The brothers teamed up to win the Zurich Classic team event last month.

During a press conference Tuesday, Matt Fitzpatrick was asked about the differences between the two.

“He’s kind of the happy, bubbly one. I’m the miserable one,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that the description still fits.

The Truist Championship officially begins Thursday morning.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain