Pro-Am rounds tee off at Quail Hollow ahead of Truist Championship

Pro-Am rounds are scheduled Wednesday at Quail Hollow Club as the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship gets underway this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who has won three times this season, is helping his younger brother, Alex Fitzpatrick, adjust to life on the PGA Tour. The brothers teamed up to win the Zurich Classic team event last month.

During a press conference Tuesday, Matt Fitzpatrick was asked about the differences between the two.

“He’s kind of the happy, bubbly one. I’m the miserable one,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that the description still fits.

The Truist Championship officially begins Thursday morning.