Charlotte FC snaps skid with draw, eyes quick turnaround at home

Charlotte FC snapped a four-match losing streak over the weekend with a comeback draw.

The Crown rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match in the second half. Afterward, coach Dean Smith said the team needs to sustain that level of intensity with a quick turnaround ahead.

“We need more consistency,” Smith said. “I thought our distances last week were really good. I thought our tempo in what we played was really good. We need to have more of that — what we had for the first 15 to 20 minutes of the second half. They’ve shown they can do it and run until you drop, and then I can change you.”

Charlotte sits eighth in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

The team returns home Wednesday, May 13, to host seventh-place New York City FC at 7:15 p.m.