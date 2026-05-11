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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC snaps skid with draw, eyes quick turnaround at home

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 11, 2026 at 8:56 AM EDT
Charlotte FC matched each of the scores by the Seattle Sounders in a 3-3 draw.
Courtesy of Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC.

Charlotte FC snapped a four-match losing streak over the weekend with a comeback draw.

The Crown rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match in the second half. Afterward, coach Dean Smith said the team needs to sustain that level of intensity with a quick turnaround ahead.

“We need more consistency,” Smith said. “I thought our distances last week were really good. I thought our tempo in what we played was really good. We need to have more of that — what we had for the first 15 to 20 minutes of the second half. They’ve shown they can do it and run until you drop, and then I can change you.”

Charlotte sits eighth in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

The team returns home Wednesday, May 13, to host seventh-place New York City FC at 7:15 p.m.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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