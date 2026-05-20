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NEWS BRIEFS

NASCAR announces 2027 Hall of Fame class

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published May 20, 2026 at 7:53 AM EDT

The NASCAR Hall of Fame has announced its 2027 class, featuring three new inductees.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and two-time Coca-Cola 600 winner Jeff Burton were selected from the Modern Era ballot. Five-time NASCAR Weekly Series champion Larry Phillips was chosen from the Pioneer ballot.

Harvick said he was grateful for the opportunity to build a long career in the sport.

“I was pretty lucky, to be honest with you, to be able to experience that journey and make my living driving a race car — something that started as a hobby,” Harvick said. “For it all to lead to the Hall of Fame and everything we’ve been fortunate enough to experience today, getting voted in is something pretty special.”

In addition, NASCAR executive Lesa France Kennedy will receive the Landmark Award for her contributions to the sport.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Sports
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.