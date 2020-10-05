-
Mecklenburg County houses and commercial buildings are due for another property revaluation in 2019. Values are expected to jump. The last one in 2011…
Mecklenburg County’s 2011 property tax revaluation found property values were so high—and it drew so many complaints—that state lawmakers required an…
Despite a growing economy, the city of Charlotte is facing a $21.7 million budget gap. City leaders say it’s bigger than anything they dealt with during…
The City of Charlotte learned this month it would receive $14 million less in property taxes than expected next year. A redo of Mecklenburg County’s…
The City of Charlotte will have a lot less tax revenue to work with partly thanks to a re-do of the botched 2011 property revaluation. That came as a…
Charlotte property owners got some good news at last night’s budget meeting—city manager Ron Carlee will not recommend a property tax increase.“Unless I…
Mecklenburg County Commission Chairman Trevor Fuller says he doesn't want to raise taxes this year because the county expects to see a surplus in revenue…
Patrick Cannon says he's still pinching himself after realizing a life-long dream of becoming mayor of Charlotte. He held his first press conference as…
Mecklenburg County is now officially required by state law to fix its botched 2011 revaluation and start issuing property tax refunds. An outside review…
The N.C. House of Representatives on Monday night gave final legislative approval to a bill that requires Mecklenburg County to redo the flawed 2011…