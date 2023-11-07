2023 Live Election Results

-
Mecklenburg County voters will choose three at-large school board members from a slate of 14 candidates. Here are the results.
-
Mecklenburg County voters will decide whether to approve the largest school bond package in North Carolina.
-
Charlotte City Council Districts 3 and 6 are the only contested races on Election Day.
-
-
Voters in Cornelius are choosing a mayor and town commissioners as well as voting on changing the term lengths of town officials.
-
Voters in Davidson are deciding on increasing the length of terms for local officials.
-
-
Towns in Anson County held municipal elections Nov. 7.
-
Cities and towns in Cabarrus County held municipal elections on Nov. 7.
-
Cities and towns in Catawba County held municipal elections on Nov. 7.