More than 4 million North Carolina voters have already cast their ballot, as early voting draws to a close on Saturday, Oct. 31. But after a flurry of lawsuits around absentee ballots in the state, a small pool of voters is struggling to fix problems with their ballots before Election Day.
County Elections Director: More Than 85% Of Mecklenburg Ballots Will Have Been Cast Before Election DayMore than half of registered voters in North Carolina have already cast their ballots as early voting wraps up Saturday. Absentee by-mail ballots are still coming in and the state can count them until Nov. 12 as long as they're postmarked by Election Day. Joining WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf as part of our weekly check-in is Mecklenburg County elections director Michael Dickerson.
The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to nine days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats.
For weeks, courts in North Carolina have parsed arguments about how long the U.S. Postal Service should have to deliver ballots mailed by Election Day — three days or nine. The outcome decided by the U.S. Supreme Court could subtly affect every American’s right to vote and shift the balance of power between state and federal courts for decades to come.
South Carolina has already surpassed its record for the number of votes before Election Day. More than 600,000 people have either cast ballots in person or by mail. And there's still a week and a half left to go. WFAE's Lisa Worf talks with York County spokeswoman Beth Covington about how it's going.
Republican officials asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to move up North Carolina’s recently extended deadline for accepting late-arriving absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day.
A federal appeals court has ruled that North Carolina can accept absentee ballots for more than a week after Election Day as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling Tuesday night declining to block the deadline extension that was announced in late September.
North Carolina issued new guidance Monday to allow counties to deal with more than 10,000 absentee ballots with various deficiencies that have been in limbo due to court battles over the witness requirement for voting by mail.
WFAE's Sarah Delia checks in with Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson about how the first day of early voting went, and where we stand with absentee ballots that have an error after a new judge ruling.
President Donald Trump's campaign said Thursday that it will ask a federal appeals court to force North Carolina to revert to stricter absentee ballot rules.