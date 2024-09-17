Mecklenburg County prepares to send out absentee ballots next Tuesday

The November election is 48 days away, and that means it's crunch time for local election officials who are mailing out ballots, checking voter rolls, and preparing for early in-person voting, which starts on Oct. 17.

On top of this, North Carolina election officials have been ordered to reprint some 3 million ballots that listed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a candidate for president, effectively delaying the start of mail-in voting. Also, the state Board of Elections is facing multiple lawsuits from the Republican National Convention.

Michael Dickerson, director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Election, spoke with WFAE's Nick de la Canal about how his office is doing.

