Mecklenburg County prepares to send out absentee ballots next Tuesday

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published September 17, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
Election officials in North Carolina will begin mailing absentee ballots to overseas and military voters on Friday, Sept. 20. All other absentee ballots will hit the mail on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
BruceEmmerling
/
Pixabay
The November election is 48 days away, and that means it's crunch time for local election officials who are mailing out ballots, checking voter rolls, and preparing for early in-person voting, which starts on Oct. 17.

On top of this, North Carolina election officials have been ordered to reprint some 3 million ballots that listed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a candidate for president, effectively delaying the start of mail-in voting. Also, the state Board of Elections is facing multiple lawsuits from the Republican National Convention.

Michael Dickerson, director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Election, spoke with WFAE's Nick de la Canal about how his office is doing.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
