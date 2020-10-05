ACLU lawsuit

-
RALEIGH — A group of North Carolina jail inmates filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a county's cash bail requirements, saying the system unfairly jails…
South Carolina unconstitutionally suspends the drivers' licenses of people who haven't paid traffic tickets without first determining if they can afford…
The ACLU and Lambda Legal have filed a revised lawsuit that says transgender people in North Carolina are still harmed under the law that replaced HB2.The…
A former teacher of the year who was fired from Charlotte Catholic High School after announcing on Facebook that he was marrying his longtime same-sex…
Rowan County commissioners can no longer open public meetings with a prayer if it’s given by them. A federal court ruled the practice is…
The American Civil Liberties Union plans to challenge North Carolina's ban on same-sex marriage.The ACLU announced Tuesday it's amending a federal lawsuit…