-
Charlotte will host the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA made the announcement Wednesday, effectively returning the event to the city less than two years…
-
What started as speculation over House Bill 2 has now become fact. The 2017 NBA All Star Game will not be played in Charlotte.The NBA’s view on House Bill…
-
In two years, Charlotte will host one of the most high-profile events in basketball: the NBA All-Star Game. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver officially made…
-
Great news for Charlotte basketball fans, but not necessarily for Charlotte taxpayers: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he’d love for the city to host an…