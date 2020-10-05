-
KABUL, Afghanistan — Two U.S. service members were killed and two others injured Saturday when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern…
-
In a quiet Charlotte cul-de-sac, two boys kicked a soccer ball as their father tended to the tiny scraped knee of a third. “You’re strong,” Zia “Booyah”…
-
President Trump addressed the nation Monday night about U.S. engagement and "the path forward" in Afghanistan. Senior U.S. officials tell NPR that the…
-
This week, about 20 kids from Afghanistan are flying back home after spending six weeks in the Lake Norman area. They were here to get medical treatment…