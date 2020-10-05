-
The Charlotte Airport's volunteer advisory committee has turned a new leaf. Their monthly meeting on Thursday featured far more discussion and direct…
-
The chairman of the Charlotte Airport Advisory Committee has been ousted on the recommendation of the majority of the 11-member board. Shawn Dorsch was…
-
Charlotte Airport Advisory Committee Chairman Shawn Dorsch took 90 minutes of questions and sharp criticism from the city council Monday, but declined to…
-
The Charlotte City Council is threatening to remove the chairman of its Airport Advisory Committee for encouraging lawmakers and commissioners in…
-
The Charlotte airport plans to buy out a neighborhood less than a mile south of its newest runway. There are almost 70 homes there, and the airport…