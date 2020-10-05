-
Concord City Council will vote Thursday night to offer more than $800,000 in tax incentives to what appears to be a Chinese furniture maker. The company…
The owners of the former Philip Morris plant in Concord have decided to demolish the old plant in hopes of attracting developers to the 2,000-acre…
A bankruptcy court filing shows that a high-tech battery maker in Concord has found a buyer for most of its assets. The filing by Alevo Manufacturing Inc.…
An industrial battery company that took over the former Philip Morris plant in Concord three years ago is going out of business. Nearly 300 people are…