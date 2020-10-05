Amendment one

-
North Carolina's legislative leaders will try to bypass a federal appeals court and take the case over the state's same-sex marriage ban straight to the…
The Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds issued its first marriage licenses to same-sex couples on Monday morning. About a dozen couples lined up before…
Now that there's no longer a hold on a federal appeals court decision striking down Virginia's same-sex marriage ban, federal judges in the Carolinas will…
North Carolina's Attorney General says a federal appeals court decision that opens up the possibility of same-sex marriage in Virginia next week does not…
U.S. Appeals Court judges in Virginia Tuesday will hear arguments in a case that could decide the fate of same-sex marriage bans in the Carolinas.A…
The United Church of Christ filed a federal lawsuit in Charlotte on Monday arguing that same-sex couples should be able to marry in North Carolina. Of…
http://66.225.205.104/TL20120514.mp3A solid majority of the state's African Americans supported the marriage amendment that passed last Tuesday. The very…
http://66.225.205.104/TL20120509.mp3Petra's, a bar in Plaza-Midwood, played host to Charlotte's anti-amendment results party. The mood was festive the…
http://66.225.205.104/MR20120502.mp3The proposed constitutional amendment appearing on North Carolina's primary ballot next week has been referred to by a…
http://66.225.205.104/LM20110923.mp3A ban on same-sex marriage will be on the North Carolina ballot in May. The wording on the ballot only includes half…