American Anthem

Written in the thick of WWII, Aaron Copland's piece seems to have hope woven between its notes. Mandalit del Barco asks why so many who hear it, from presidents to prog rockers, are still so moved.
From the Queen of England to the hounds of hell, just about anyone can sing its hypnotic riff. Here's why The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" is the world's biggest sports anthem.
The refrain — "Glory, glory, hallelujah" — shows up at labor protests, conservative rallies, church services and football games. It turns out the song, originally a war march, is flexible by design.
Sometimes it's a stirring call to arms or a recognition of injustice. But an anthem always captures something much larger than itself - the spirit of a community, unified in a common feeling or cause.
Starting July 4, we'll bring you the stories of 50 songs — stretching from before the days of sound recording to the present — that rouse, uplift or call to action. To do that, we need your help.