Charlotte is one of 10 U.S. cities that could get nonstop flights to Havana, Cuba, under tentative plans announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of…
Former Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx argues that his former employer, the now bankrupt bus company DesignLine, does not have an accurate record of his past…
Former Charlotte mayor and current U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx is being sued for $421,000. The lawsuit alleges that Foxx never did any…
The Grow America tour made a stop in Charlotte Thursday. Its headliners were Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx.…
Vice President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx will be in Charlotte Thursday. They pair will head to the Extravaganza Depot in NoDa…
Vice President Joe Biden will be traveling to the Carolinas this coming week, talking about the importance of investing in infrastructure. Details of the…
North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Randy Voller isn’t seeking re-election. The former Pittsboro mayor made the announcement Saturday at the party…
Democrat Patrick Cannon won the mayoral race for Charlotte with 53 percent (50,768) of the vote. Republican Edwin Peacock had about 46.9 percent of the…
Charlotte's streetcar project is not dead, but its future is in limbo after the city's initial federal funding application was denied. Charlotte Area…
Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx is mayor no-more. He stepped down Monday afternoon to become U.S. Secretary of Transportation and spoke briefly to a roomful…