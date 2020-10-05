Audit of North Carolina Medicaid program

-
Governor Pat McCrory's administration is changing course on its plan to overhaul North Carolina's most expensive health care program. Medicaid serves…
-
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has been under fire this week. On Tuesday, the department's secretary received a day-long…
-
Governor Pat McCrory's administration is still working on an overhaul of one of North Carolina's most important – and expensive – health programs.Medicaid…
-
An independent audit found North Carolina's Medicaid program has been horribly managed in terms of administrative costs and budgeting. State Auditor Beth…