Authentic South

For years, at historic plantation sites across the South, the focus was on the big house and not on the slave cabins. But cabins like that are now being…
Vivian Howard is the chef at Chef and the Farmer in the small Eastern North Carolina town of Kinston. She also "co-stars" with her husband Ben Knight on…
Hunter Lewis is the executive editor at Southern Living magazine. Before that, he had stints at the publications Bon Appetit and Saveur. In this episode…
In To Eat A Pig, Pt. 1, we met Sean Kelley, a writer who set out to raise a couple of pigs for the purpose of butchering them himself. He was so adamant…
Sean Kelley is a journalist, and in this show, he begins telling us the sometimes comic/sometimes tragic story about raising a couple of pigs so that he…
Chef Hugh Acheson is one of the most celebrated and influential chefs in the country.Today, he has three restaurants in Athens, Georgia: The…
“Folks started talking about the New South after the Civil War," says Tom Hanchett, staff historian at the Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte.…
Cynthia Graubart attained culinary celebrity status last year when she won a James Beard Award for the cookbook she co-wrote with famed Southern author…
Eudora Welty was one of the South’s most beloved writers, and her fiction is still a study in detail and dialogue and wit. Her settings were often…
Contributor Kelley Libby visits a shape note sing event in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Sometimes this style of singing is referred to as Sacred…