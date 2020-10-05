-
About 11,000 children are in foster care in North Carolina — nearly 500 in Mecklenburg County, according to county officials. National, state and local…
Charlotte Observer Love him or hate him, Nicholas Sparks clearly is in the romantic fiction game for the long haul.And as the North Carolina author…
Charlotte TalksIn her new memoir, White Gloves and Collards, Helen Kaufmann recounts her coming-of-age story during a time of dramatic social change. She started…
Charlotte TalksProfessional authors and writers face many challenges and a lot of competition these days. Writing has shifted from a craft previously conducted with pen…
Charlotte TalksBob Inman’s second career, as a writer, is shaping up to be just as successful as his first career, as a journalist. His fifth book, The Governor’s Lady…
Charlotte TalksSouthern author Cassandra King has been spinning stories about women in the South for over a decade. Her latest novel, Moonrise, was inspired by Daphne du…
Charlotte TalksThe world is at war and you want to help fight it. So you board a train to a secret town in Tennessee that doesn't appear on any map, to work on a project…
Charlotte TalksPart One: Ron Rash. Poet, short story writer and novelist Ron Rash is having a busy year - his latest book of short stories Nothing Gold Can Stay, set in…
Charlotte TalksAlmost 300 years ago, Blackbeard the Pirate ran aground off the coast of North Carolina and, to this day, treasure hunters believe there is a rich trove…