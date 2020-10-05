-
The Week In Politics: "Unaffiliated" Voters, SuperPAC Enters Judicial Race, DNCC Funding Falls ShortEarly voting is now underway in North Carolina. And this year, registration data show more voters are choosing not to affiliate with any political party.…
The presidential race tightened in the week following the first debate. So, the stakes were high Thursday night when Vice President Joe Biden and…
Some people call political debates the “super bowl” of politics. The media was speculating that Wednesday night’s presidential face-off “could change…
With less than two months to Election Day, candidates from the presidency down the ticket are facing more scrutiny. That was clearly evidenced in comments…