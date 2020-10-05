-
Without explaining why, the Board of Governors for the UNC system announced Friday that system President Tom Ross is on his way out. The board members who…
North Carolina's new voting law has been a hot topic of discussion—and litigation—this election year. The law reduced the number of early voting days,…
Guitarist and vocalist Tab Benoit has received numerous awards in the music industry, including twice winning the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award,…
Memorial Day marks the start of boating and beach season. If you’re headed out on the water, watch out for a crackdown on drinking while boating. North…
Banjoist Bela Fleck is a 15-time Grammy award winner, and has collaborated with the likes of Chick Corea, Dave Matthews, and Earl Scruggs. Abigail…
The X-Games may have a three-year run in Charlotte. ESPN announced that Charlotte is one of four cities being considered to host the summer X-Games for…
RALEIGH A group that sent out a memo with tips on how to attack Gov. Pat McCrory and other Republican leaders exercised “bad judgment” that could…