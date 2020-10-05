-
Last month the family of Lauren Seitz filed suit against the Whitewater Center and the company that designed part of it for wrongful death. The…
-
The father of a teenager who contracted brain-eating amoeba after rafting at the U.S. National Whitewater Center filed a lawsuit against the facility…
-
Mecklenburg County commissioners Tuesday night unanimously approved water-quality regulations for the U.S. National Whitewater Center. That follows an…
-
Mecklenburg County health officials say the new chlorine system at the U.S. National Whitewater Center is working like it's supposed to so far. The center…
-
The U.S. National Whitewater Center plans to reopen its rafting channel this week. It’s been closed for more than a month, after a young woman died of an…
-
Contractors over the weekend finished treating and discharging water at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. The center's rafting channel closed after an…
-
Updated 5:29 p.m.Workers began pumping chlorine into water below the rafting channel at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte Wednesday, to…
-
It's been a strange and tragic summer at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. In mid-June, a young woman died from an extremely rare brain infection after…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made three big points Thursday about a microorganism at the U.S. National Whitewater Center that's likely…
-
Governor Pat McCrory is calling for a total review of the U.S. National Whitewater Center's oversight after preliminary tests found a microorganism that…