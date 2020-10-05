© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Campbell Camels

  • 49ERS_DLINEDRILL2.jpg
    Sports
    49ers Football Ready To Launch
    Amidst the running, the hitting, the yelling, and the whistles of practice, is the occasionally cry of “Game Week!”The UNC Charlotte49ers football team is…