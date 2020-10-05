-
Union and Cabarrus counties are exploring changing mental health management organizations ahead of a critical deadline. Others may follow suit.
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare executives defended themselves before Mecklenburg County commissioners Tuesday following accusations that the managed care…
Mecklenburg County commissioners are set to meet Tuesday with representatives from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare less than a month after commissioners…
When it comes to serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as autism and Down syndrome, there are the haves and have nots. The…
The ousted Cardinal Innovations Healthcare CEO filed another lawsuit accusing a lawyer who investigated him of libel and slander. Richard Topping is suing…
The ousted Cardinal Innovations Healthcare CEO is now suing the behavioral health care organization, saying its public statements ruined his…
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare is suing its ousted CEO Richard Topping for his severance payment of nearly $1.7 million. Cardinal hired an outside law…
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare has filed a lawsuit against ousted CEO Richard Topping to recoup more than $1.6 million in severance pay. The suit says…
Two men in very different situations were just a few blocks from each other Monday talking about the same organization – Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.…
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it plans to return control of Cardinal Innovations Healthcare to the new board of…