Charlotte TalksThursday, October 4, 2018Jay Mathews joins Charlotte Talks. He created America’s Most Challenging High Schools Index and, at WFAE’s request, has zeroed…
This year, 19 of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ 31 high schools made the Challenge Index list, which ranks schools based on participation in Advanced…
GUEST COLUMN:Although the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have one of the highest rates of college-level test participation in the country, they have not…
GUEST COLUMN:The list for America’s Most Challenging High Schools began in 1998 as a way to dramatize a deep, unreported flaw I had discovered in the way…
GUEST COLUMN:Twenty years ago, at a critical moment in the history of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, data analyst Mike Huggins wheeled a cart stacked…