The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance has named its first CEO. Janet LaBar comes to Charlotte from Portland, Oregon, where she leads that area's…
Charlotte now has another professional football team - but it's unlike anything you'd see in the NFL. The Carolina Energy will begin play next month…
One HB 2 related boycott has come to an end. The NCAA announced Tuesday North Carolina can again host championship events. However, the league wrote the…
The economic impact of HB 2 was put on tonight's city council agenda early this afternoon. The topic was taken off the agenda about four hours later. The…
Charlotte business leaders met in Ballantyne Friday to discuss transportation issues, including failing infrastructure and funding shortfalls. But the…
By a 6-5 vote, the Charlotte City Council rejected an expansion of Charlotte's non-discrimination ordinance. WFAE's Tom Bullock and Gwendolyn Glenn…
Leaders of some of the region’s largest companies have high hopes for the coming year. At the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Outlook…
A major off-shoring company is expanding in North Carolina and receiving state incentives to do so. Last month, the North Carolina Governor’s Office…
A November referendum to raise Mecklenburg County’s sales tax a quarter of a cent has yet to get support from a big booster: the Charlotte Chamber. The…
If driving down I-77 is part of your daily commute, you’ll probably agree a solution is needed for the growing congestion on the interstate. North…