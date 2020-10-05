Charlotte unemployment

-
Goodwill is announcing plans for a $20 million campus near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The campus will serve as Goodwill’s new regional…
The unemployment rate in the Charlotte and Hickory metro areas declined about one percent in August. That's according to state Commerce Department data…
http://66.225.205.104/JR20090319a.mp3The unemployment rate rose in every single county in North Carolina in January, according to new data released today.…
http://66.225.205.104/031709JRSWEET.mp3Nearly 9 percent of people in the Charlotte region are now unemployed. You've heard the stories of foreclosed homes…
http://66.225.205.104/JR20090311.mp3North Carolina's unemployment rate in January was 9.7 percent. That's 2 percent higher than the national rate. Part of…
(1/5/05) The new year is nicely underway and for most people that means going back to work after some time off for the holidays. For WFAE commentator…