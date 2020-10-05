Christianity

-
It's fair to say that – at least in Charlotte – it's not news when a church opens. But a new church in Huntersville is doing something different to get…
-
Charlotte residents received a nearly 400-page book in the mail this week.The book is titled “The Great Controversy,” subtitle: “How will it end?” On the…
-
Charlotte TalksA group of 22 UNC Charlotte students, some of them Levine scholars, participated in a restricted site excavation in Jerusalem this summer. The site is…
-
In the Bible belt that is the South, the role of church and state are often intertwined in such a manner as to appear one in the same. But when it comes…
-
Charlotte TalksDr. James Tabor from UNC Charlotte has spent much time researching and writing about the historical Jesus, looking back at ancient documents and artifacts…
-
Charlotte TalksCharlotte native and former Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Newark, Bishop John Spong has spent a lifetime studying the Bible, and has for many years…
-
Charlotte TalksOver the past three years, Steve Green, president of retailer Hobby Lobby, has amassed one of the world’s largest private collections of biblical texts…
-
Charlotte TalksCharlotte native and former Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Newark, Bishop John Spong has spent a lifetime studying the Bible, and has for many years…