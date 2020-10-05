-
The Nov. 1 deadline for opening the Interstate 77 Express Lanes north of Charlotte is just days away. But state transportation officials say they have not…
A rush hour commute on all 26 miles of the toll lanes on I-77 from Charlotte to Mooresville will cost up to $6.55 one way when the lanes open later this…
The contractor building toll lanes on Interstate 77 north of Charlotte will unveil initial toll rates and hear public comments at a meeting Thursday night…
State Transportation Secretary James Trogdon will be in Cornelius Wednesday afternoon to brief the NCDOT's Local Advisory Group on options for modifying…
Construction crews still have lots of work to do before toll lanes can open on I-77 from Charlotte to Mooresville. The question on commuters' minds is:…
Updated 4:03 p.m.North Carolina lawmakers say they've come up with a way to pay for canceling or modifying NCDOT's contract with a private company…
A citizens' group's legal fight to halt the I-77 toll lane project north of Charlotte is over. The state Supreme Court has dismissed a last-chance appeal…
The debate over optional toll lanes on I-77 from Charlotte to Mooresville has played out in court, in local elections, and at the Statehouse over the past…
The battle over toll lanes on I-77 north of Charlotte has taken another twist. State officials say they’ll re-assess the toll-lane plan for after a…
North Carolina’s transportation secretary says he’s willing to renegotiate parts of the DOT’s contract with a private company to add toll lanes on I-77…