Coalition to March on Wall Street South

-
Some 800 protesters marched for more than three hours in scorching heat through Uptown Charlotte Sunday chanting for a variety of social and environmental…
-
The people participating in Sunday's March on Wall Street South represented many views. We have these photos and a video of some of those diverse…
-
Official DNC activities kick off with a street festival Monday Uptown. But protest activity will be underway even before then. WFAE's Julie Rose will be…
-
http://66.225.205.104/JR20120605.mp3Demonstrators hoping to march during the DNC will have to bring a big megaphone if they hope to be heard by delegates…