Commentaries

The Panthers' successful season has this WFAE commentator thinking about the importance of unity, both around a sports team and nationally. Sometime last…
My daughter knows nothing about the scandal surrounding Bill Cosby and the recent news of his decade-old deposition where he admits to drugging women. All…
One of my favorite stories about my mother’s early days as a nurse concerns the patient who wanted a different nurse. Forty years ago my mother’s brown…
It would be the answer to prayer if Election Day arrived before Halloween. Campaign advertising has reached a new low. Never before has character…
On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what’s being called the "Queen City Bowl." Here are some suggestions for alternative…
Thanksgiving 1963 was a somber occasion because of the assassination of President Kennedy the previous week. Commentator Gus Succop says his death made…
We sometimes hear pundits talk about a lack of civility in American politics. Scott Hicks of Charlotte agrees there’s a problem, but he thinks something…
http://66.225.205.104/CM20111007.mp3Photo:WFAE commentator Gus Succop.Thomas Wolfe famously wrote that you can never go home again. I disagree. "Going…
http://66.225.205.104/LM20110926.mp3Nicole Moore has an unusual job. She's a 30-year-old African American woman who spends her days dressed up as a slave…
http://66.225.205.104/0428catt.mp3Financial advice is easily available. Problem is, there's a lot of bad advice. WFAE commentator Martha Catt says that's…